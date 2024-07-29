Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Declines By 41.3%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.1 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
SGGEF remained flat at $13.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
About The Sage Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.