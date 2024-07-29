Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Declines By 22.4%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 736,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 439.6 days.

SBI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. SBI has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 7.21%.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

