Short Interest in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Decreases By 21.1%

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $135.09. 250,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,819. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

