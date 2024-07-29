Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Grows By 20.1%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Marchex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.99. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.