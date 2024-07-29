Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Drops By 20.0%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Price Performance

MYTAY remained flat at $14.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.68. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.01 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

