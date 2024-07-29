Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Grows By 32.8%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GeneDx Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,761,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,088,166.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,761,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,088,166.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 349,076 shares valued at $10,950,812. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

