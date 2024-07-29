Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expands By 23.6%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 492,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,754. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $204.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.53.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

