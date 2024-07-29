Short Interest in ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Grows By 12.8%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ENAV Price Performance

OTCMKTS EENNF remained flat at $4.55 during trading hours on Monday. ENAV has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Get ENAV alerts:

ENAV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.