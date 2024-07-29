Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Expands By 49.0%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.3 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF remained flat at $5.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
