Short Interest in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Expands By 50.0%

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cibus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBUS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $215.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.91. Cibus has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Get Cibus alerts:

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cibus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cibus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cibus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Cibus

Cibus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.