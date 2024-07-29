Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Rises By 62.0%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 353,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CPK

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.