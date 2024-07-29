Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Drops By 50.0%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BioSyent stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.17. 351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Featured Articles

