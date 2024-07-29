Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Decreases By 28.6%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

Shares of BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $1.24.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

