Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Drops By 30.7%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,200 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 3,406,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.9 days.

Becle Stock Performance

Becle stock remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,719. Becle has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

About Becle

See Also

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

