Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Drops By 30.7%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,200 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 3,406,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.9 days.
Becle Stock Performance
Becle stock remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,719. Becle has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.
About Becle
