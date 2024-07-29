Short Interest in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Rises By 19.2%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 10,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,246,950.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,478 shares of company stock worth $16,993,310. Insiders own 3.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNA traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,157. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

