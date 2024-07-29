Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Rises By 17.9%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVACF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

