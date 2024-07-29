Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Rises By 17.9%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Avance Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS AVACF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.
About Avance Gas
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.