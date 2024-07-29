Short Interest in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Declines By 34.1%

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AOGO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,265. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 731.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $788,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

