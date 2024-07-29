Short Interest in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Declines By 28.4%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

ABVC stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85. ABVC BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

ABVC BioPharma ( NASDAQ:ABVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 50,504.00% and a negative return on equity of 207.72%.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

