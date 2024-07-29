ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $850.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $825.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOW. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $744.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.