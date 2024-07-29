ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $885.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $842.22.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $751.55. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

