Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sernova in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Get Sernova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SEOVF

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of SEOVF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Sernova has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.