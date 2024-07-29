SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 3.6%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $67.69. Approximately 792,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,913,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.40 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in SEA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

