Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,507,037 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 939,013 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.84% of SEA worth $564,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SEA by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.80 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

