SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.82. 1,978,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average is $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.17. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

