Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at DA Davidson

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SASR. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 349,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.