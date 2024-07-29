Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 200.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $10,195,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 123,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 17,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,101. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

