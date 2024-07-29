SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFHLF remained flat at C$18.49 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.27. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of C$18.49 and a 1 year high of C$21.50.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

