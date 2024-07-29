Royal Bank of Canada Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $664.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $664.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $607.14 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $614.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.01 and a 200-day moving average of $565.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.