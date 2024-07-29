Royal Bank of Canada Increases First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $18.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.13.

FCF opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

