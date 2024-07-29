Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

MGPI opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,366,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,732,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,804,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 470,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

