Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPHW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.