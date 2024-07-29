Raymond James Boosts Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $118.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.78.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

