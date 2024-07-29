Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.59. 369,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

