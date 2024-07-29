QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of QuantaSing Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of QuantaSing Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 129,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,094. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. QuantaSing Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group ( NASDAQ:QSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.