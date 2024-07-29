Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

