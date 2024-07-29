Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.30.
