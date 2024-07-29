pzETH (PZETH) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, pzETH has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $3,861.49 or 0.05641579 BTC on popular exchanges. pzETH has a market capitalization of $65.13 million and $447,392.21 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About pzETH

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 35,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 35,269.06967695. The last known price of pzETH is 3,765.22830735 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $65,528.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

