Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $35,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.65 and a 200 day moving average of $295.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.72 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

