Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $32.94 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,465 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $45.36. 3,267,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.