Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,239.99. 130,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,936. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,297.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,223.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

