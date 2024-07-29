Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $45,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.05. 776,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

