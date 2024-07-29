Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,126,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,978,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,697,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,233,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $20.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,297,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,021,093. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

