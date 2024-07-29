Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,249 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

MNST traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $51.53. 1,995,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,091. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.