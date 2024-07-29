Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 541 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,470,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,241,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $997.75.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $970.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $924.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.