Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,660 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $92.13. 1,412,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.59.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

