Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,295 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Fortive by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,767. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

