Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $27,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DPZ traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.36. 353,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,547. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.84 and a 200 day moving average of $474.55.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

