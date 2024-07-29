Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.46% of Freshpet worth $26,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Freshpet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $136.35.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

