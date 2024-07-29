Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.94 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,727,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR traded up $12.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

