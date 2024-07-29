Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.86. 16,846,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,945. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

