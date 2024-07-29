Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 1,787,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,878. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

